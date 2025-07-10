1 Person Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash South of Bowlus in Morrison County

One person is dead in a two-vehicle crash that happened today just south of Bowlus.

A press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 12:25 on Friday afternoon, it received a report of a two-vehicle accident in Two Rivers Township. A 2010 Toyota Prius was headed westbound on 30th Street when it collided with a 2016 Ford F-450.

Both vehicles rolled onto their roofs into the southwest ditch at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 30th Street. During the crash, a power pole was struck and sheared off.

The driver of the Prius had to be extricated by the Bowlus Fire Department. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and identification of the deceased driver is currently pending. The driver and passengers of the Ford truck were treated at the scene and released.

Further information will be released once the victim has been identified and next of kin are notified.