Feb 17, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

1 Person Dead Following House Fire North of Bemidji

bemidji area house fire fatal port hope township resize

One person was found dead after a residential fire on Monday night in Port Hope Township, about 15 miles north of Bemidji. (Credit: Bemidji Fire Department)

One person was found dead and a home was deemed a total loss following a fire that happened just north of Bemidji last night.

According to a press release, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at around 8:47 on Monday night in the 12000 block of Peterson Lake Road NE in Port Hope Township, about 15 miles north of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large residential structure that had been completely consumed by fire and had collapsed into the basement.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located one deceased individual inside the home. The building and its contents were reported to be a total loss, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Bemidji Fire Department says it took a total of 28 firefighters, 11 pieces of equipment, and around six hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries to any firefighters were reported.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Arrest Handcuffs Generic 16x9

02-17-2026

Crime

Individual Arrested, Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Cass Lake Drug Bust

minnesota mn house hortman remembrance thumbnail

02-17-2026

Education & Government

Day of Remembrance Held for Melissa Hortman to Start 2026 MN Legislative Session

Credit: MGN Online

02-17-2026

News

Body of Person Thought To Be Missing International Falls Man Found

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Logo sqk

02-17-2026

Business

Brainerd Airport Considering Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Program