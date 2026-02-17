1 Person Dead Following House Fire North of Bemidji

One person was found dead and a home was deemed a total loss following a fire that happened just north of Bemidji last night.

According to a press release, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at around 8:47 on Monday night in the 12000 block of Peterson Lake Road NE in Port Hope Township, about 15 miles north of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large residential structure that had been completely consumed by fire and had collapsed into the basement.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located one deceased individual inside the home. The building and its contents were reported to be a total loss, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Bemidji Fire Department says it took a total of 28 firefighters, 11 pieces of equipment, and around six hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries to any firefighters were reported.