Jun 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

1 Person Dead Following House Fire in Fosston

One person is dead following a house fire in Fosston.

A press release from the Fosston Police Department says the fire was reported around 4:30 this morning at a house located at 718 1st Street E. When responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the fire and located the victim dead inside the residence. The other occupants of the house were able to get out, and some sustained injuries, which are unknown at this time.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene.

