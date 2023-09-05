1 Person Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Itasca Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person has died and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash yesterday near Taconite in Itasca County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports on Sept. 3 just before 7 p.m., a pickup collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 7.

The report states a Honda Civic driven by 35-year-old Matthew Reigel of Bigfork was southbound on County Road 7. Reigel then attempted to turn north onto Highway 169 in Taconite. A pickup driven by 28-year-old Benjamin Ladoux collided with the other vehicle while driving south on Highway 169.

Reigel died at the scene, while his two passengers, 32-year-old Amber Johnston and a 7-year-old girl, both from Deer River, sustained life-threatening injuries. Ladoux did not sustain any injuries.

All parties were wearing their seat belts, and no alcohol was involved in the incident.

