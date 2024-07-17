1 Million Gallons of Coal Ash Wastewater Spilled at Cohasset Power Plant

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is investigating the report of a large wastewater spill, estimated at one million gallons, from the Minnesota Power Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset near Blackwater Lake.

MPCA and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency staff arrived at the site Tuesday evening and met with the company and its environmental contractor, Bay West.

According to a press release from the MPCA, the leak likely began from an underground pipe and surfaced where the pipe extends above ground. The wastewater flowed to Blackwater Creek and into Blackwater Lake.

Minnesota Power reported the incident at 11:30 Tuesday morning to the Minnesota Duty Officer. The report said a spill of coal ash wastewater was discovered at 11:15 a.m., but the spill was no longer active.

The company estimated the volume of wastewater released into the soil and the adjacent Blackwater Lake at one million gallons. They reported the cause of the spill was a loss of pump pressure.

According to the report, the spill did not affect sewers.

MPCA staff continue to investigate and work with the company, the EPA, and cleanup contractors to assess the situation and determine strategies to minimize impacts to the creek and lake.