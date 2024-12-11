1 Man Rescued, 1 Dead After ATV Goes Through Ice Near Longville

One man has been rescued but another has died after an ATV went through the ice on a Lake near Longville.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the incident happened around 6 last night on Blackwater Lake in Woodrow Township.

After receiving a 911 call, emergency responders used 911 mapping technology and arrived in the area, rescuing a 20-year-old man who was in the water. That man was treated by EMS for exposure and hypothermia before being transported to a St. Cloud hospital via helicopter.

The search continued into the evening for the other man, an 18-year-old, but was unsuccessful. Search efforts continued today, and the body of that man was recovered from the lake around 1 this afternoon.

An autopsy is pending. The names of the victims are not being released until family members are notified.