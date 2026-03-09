1 Man Dead After Fire Near Wadena; No Injuries Reported in Bemidji Area Blaze

One man is dead after an early morning fire at a home near Wadena on Monday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 4 a.m., firefighters from Bluffton, Wadena, Sebeka, and New York Mills responded to the scene on the 37000 block of County Highway 75, which is northwest of Wadena City Limits.

The man was located inside the residence. The cause of death under investigation, but authorities say at this time no foul play is suspected. The residence is considered a total loss, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Meanwhile, no injuries were reported in a Bemidji area fire that happened last Friday morning. It happened at a home located on Cardinal Road in Liberty Township, about 15 miles north of Bemidji.

27 firefighters and nine pieces of equipment were on the scene for about four hours. The building and its contents are a complete loss, according to the Bemidji Fire Department.