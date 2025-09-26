1 Killed in Mille Lacs Co. Head-on Crash, Good Samaritans Help Other Driver

A 53-year-old Rush City woman died in a fiery head-on crash south of Onamia on Wednesday. Several good Samaritans are being credited with helping to pull the other driver out of the other vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on 280th Street in the area of 100th Avenue. One of the drivers, identified as Rachael Morey, died at the scene. The other driver, identified as 24-year-old Lucas Boros of Little Falls, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Dustin Bevins of Dalton, Chad Boser of Pierz, and Joseph Schuman of Fergus Falls reportedly witnessed the crash happen and stopped to help.

“Ultimately the trio were able to break out the driver’s door window and get Boros out and away from danger, likely seconds before the fire overtook the vehicle making it too dangerous to continue rescue efforts,” said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton in a press release. “Their efforts undoubtedly saved Mr. Boros from death or serious injury.”

The crash remains under investigation.