1 Killed & 6 Injured After Crash In Mahnomen County

One person is dead and six others are injured after a crash in Mahnomen County. The Mahnomen Sheriff’s Department got the report Wednesday at exactly 5:40 p.m.

The crash happened on 250th St. east of County Road 3. The road is gravel and the two cars met head-on at the crest of the hill.

A total of seven people, four adults and three children, were involved in the crash. Six of the people were flown to Fargo via life flight while one was taken via ambulance.

Authorities will not be releasing the identity of those involved until family members are notified. It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash.