Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

1 Killed & 6 Injured After Crash In Mahnomen County

Jun. 13 2019

One person is dead and six others are injured after a crash in Mahnomen County. The Mahnomen Sheriff’s Department got the report Wednesday at exactly 5:40 p.m.

The crash happened on 250th St. east of County Road 3. The road is gravel and the two cars met head-on at the crest of the hill.

A total of seven people, four adults and three children, were involved in the crash. Six of the people were flown to Fargo via life flight while one was taken via ambulance.

Authorities will not be releasing the identity of those involved until family members are notified. It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Teens Killed In Itasca County Crash Identified

22-Year-Old Man Charged For Shooting Spree In Downtown Mahnomen

Man Arrested For Allegedly Firing 11 Rounds From Pistol On Main Street In Mahnomen

Bemidji Man Dies From Injuries After Crashing Vehicle In Hubbard County

What do you think?

Latest Story

Lane Closures Scheduled On Highway 371 Between Jenkins And Backus

Motorists who travel on Highway 371 between Jenkins and Backus will encounter lane closures and delays as crews apply a chip and seal coating to
Posted on Jun. 13 2019

Latest Stories

Lane Closures Scheduled On Highway 371 Between Jenkins And Backus

Posted on Jun. 13 2019

Five Students Suffer Minor Injuries After School Bus And Truck Collision In Itasca County

Posted on Jun. 13 2019

Bemidji State University Faculty Kick Off First Ever Special Education Conference

Posted on Jun. 13 2019

Headwaters Regional Development Commission To Highlight Renewable And Energy Efficiency Projects

Posted on Jun. 13 2019

AmeriCorps Minnesota In Need Of Reading & Math Tutors

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate