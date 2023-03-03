Lakeland PBS

1 Dead After Snowmobile Collides with Trail Groomer Near Grand Rapids

Justin OthoudtMar. 3 2023

A snowmobiler has died after colliding with a trail groomer south of Grand Rapids yesterday.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on March 2nd at approximately 5:28 p.m., the department received a report of a snowmobile crash along the Driftskipper-Blandin Snowmobile Trail.

The snowmobile operator was reportedly rounding a corner and crashed into an oncoming groomer, which caused the man to be pinned underneath the groomer. Initial reports from the 911 caller also stated that the groomer became stuck and was unable to move.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Meds 1 Ambulance Service.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Buffalo, MN Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Snowmobile Crash West of Crosslake

48-Year-Old Perham Woman Found Dead in Deerwood

Beltrami Co. Officers Recover Stolen Snowmobile Following Fatal Crash

Snowmobile Crash Near Laporte Leads to Arrest, Seizure of Marijuana Plants

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.