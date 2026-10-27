1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After UTV Crash in Morrison County

A utility terrain vehicle crash in Morrison County has claimed the life of a 44-year-old Long Prairie man and has left a 45-year-old Long Prairie woman with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Eric Spaeth was driving the UTV northbound on Highway 28 in Culdrum Township, which is near Swanville. His wife Nicole was a passenger in the vehicle. Just before 8 last night, while negotiating a left turn, the UTV ran off the roadway to the right, hit a driveway approach, and rolled.

Eric Spaeth died following the crash, while Nicole Spaeth was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a seat belt.