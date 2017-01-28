In Focus: Wood Carving Class Teaches Rewarding Craft

Starting with just a plain block of wood, wood carvers are able to chip away piece by piece until incredible works of art remain. People interested in learning the craft can do so at the Macrostie Art Center in Grand Rapids.

The students start with a plain block of wood, and use box cutters to chip away at the block, until a woodpecker is reveled. Mike Kongsjord has been working on these pieces since the fall.

The techniques have been passed down from one generation to another. Instructor Belva Shelhamer learned the craft from her father.

She’s now passing on her techniques to her students twice a week.

Even if they’re more seasoned wood workers, they can still learn a thing or two from the class.

Kongsjord is interested in venturing out into other works, but for now, he’s sticking to birds to really develop the whittling, feathering, and burning.

As Shelhamer says, the birds provide a solid foundation before moving on to other works.

Anyone interested in taking the class are welcome to join in at any time. More information can be found on the Art Center’s website.