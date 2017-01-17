Winterfest Preparations Underway

It’s the one weekend where everyone celebrates the ice, snow, and cold of winter. The fourth annual Winterfest celebration is northern minnesotas newest celebration of winter, and each year the Winterfest committee works hard to keep it new and fresh every year.

With Winterfest over two and a half weeks away preparations for one of its largest events has already started with the flooding of the curling rinks.

What looks like a make shift ice rink will so be the center of Winterfest curling action with up to 28 teams competing. Throughout the entire Winterfest event, curlers of all ages will be able to take part.

Winterfest always takes pride in offering something for everyone, which is why event organizers believe has grown every year.

With Winterfest sitting near the shoreline on Lake Bemidji in the shadow of some of Bemidji’s hotels, the hope is that people from all over will travel to the area, and experience why the people of Bemidji embrace and celebrate the cold winter months.

If you would like more information on Winterfest or would like to register for one of its events please follow the link: http://www.winterfestbemidji.com