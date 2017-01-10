Winter Weather Causes Activity Cancellations
Due to the snow and winds, many after-school activities have been cancelled. This post will be updated as we receive additional announcements. Let us know if any of your activities have been affected! Reach us at news@lptv.org.
Pequot Lakes
Girls Hockey vs ML/WR (At Hallett) has been postponed.
All girls basketball games with Staples (postponed).
Boys basketball @ Denfeld (postponed).
All practices for today after school have been canceled.
The weight room will NOT be open after school.
