DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Webb Remains Under Investigation For Alleged “Financial Improprierty”

Josh Peterson
Dec. 22 2016
Leave a Comment

Curtis Webb

In an Interview with the Bloomington Pantagraph, in Illinois, Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews said that the city of Bemidji is conducting a thorough investigation into former Sanford Center Executive Director Curtis Webb.

Mathews said that the city of Bemidji is aware of some impropriety that Curtis Webb (allegedly) conducted while he was under employment in the city of Bemidji. Mathews told the Pantagraph that VenuWorks is conducting an investigation and that the city of Bemidji has been in touch with the Beltrami County Attorney. The Bemidji police department has been put on notice.

City Manager Nate Mathews told the Pantagraph, “we’re still sorting through the facts-finding right now.” he added, “We don’t have a firm number yet, but we do know it’s substantial.”

The Minnesota State Auditors office is reviewing the internal investigation that Venuworks is completing.

Curtis Webb was the Sanford Centers Executive director from 2013 until May of 2016.

Webb is scheduled to appear in court in Bloomington Il. for a status hearing on February 23rd. His bond was set at $50,000 and he posted $5,035 and was released from custody.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Schoolcraft Charter School Earns Top Honor

Posted on Dec. 22 2016 by

Backroads 2003 – Lance Benson

Posted on Dec. 22 2016 by

Local Churches Manage Schedules For Christmas Day Services

Posted on Dec. 21 2016 by

Bemidji Residents Excited To Hit The Ice At Local Rinks

Posted on Dec. 21 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Blackduck Man Dies From Early December Crash

A Blackduck man has died as the result of a crash that happened on December 5th. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 26- year- old Job
Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Recently Added

Blackduck Man Dies From Early December Crash

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Teacher Jailed For Alleged Criminal Sexual Conduct

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Fire Claims Home North Of Brainerd

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.