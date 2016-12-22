Webb Remains Under Investigation For Alleged “Financial Improprierty”

In an Interview with the Bloomington Pantagraph, in Illinois, Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews said that the city of Bemidji is conducting a thorough investigation into former Sanford Center Executive Director Curtis Webb.

Mathews said that the city of Bemidji is aware of some impropriety that Curtis Webb (allegedly) conducted while he was under employment in the city of Bemidji. Mathews told the Pantagraph that VenuWorks is conducting an investigation and that the city of Bemidji has been in touch with the Beltrami County Attorney. The Bemidji police department has been put on notice.

City Manager Nate Mathews told the Pantagraph, “we’re still sorting through the facts-finding right now.” he added, “We don’t have a firm number yet, but we do know it’s substantial.”

The Minnesota State Auditors office is reviewing the internal investigation that Venuworks is completing.

Curtis Webb was the Sanford Centers Executive director from 2013 until May of 2016.

Webb is scheduled to appear in court in Bloomington Il. for a status hearing on February 23rd. His bond was set at $50,000 and he posted $5,035 and was released from custody.