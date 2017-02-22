Warroad Girls Hockey Heading Back To State

Coming in to this season, the Warroad Girls Hockey team had only one goal in sight; win Section 8A and get back to the state tournament. And after downing East Grand Forks in the section championship, the Warriors are headed to their eighth state tournament in the past eleven years. Now, with the section tournament in the rear view mirror, the Warriors are shifting their attention to state and the opponents that lie ahead.

They say there’s going to be no secret formula to success, and they’re just going to have to do what they do well to survive and advance. The Warriors have never finished worse than third place when they’ve gone to state, and this year’s team is ready to put their mark on the program.