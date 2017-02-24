Virtual Reality Arcade Brings Latest In Tech To Bemidji

If you ever wanted to ‘get away from it all’ without leaving town, there may be an option for you: a new business in downtown Bemidji is offering a virtual escape.

FroydTech first opened its doors at the end of November. Since then, the virtual reality arcade has found its footing – appealing to high school and college students, gamers and people stopping to check it out.

Dylan Peterson was driving by when he saw the arcade and decided to drop in.

Sean Froyd says the space is about three and a half years in the making.

And so far, it has. Froyd saw how successful other tech companies like Paul Bunyan Communications, TJ Studio and Asgard Computers were in the area. Froyd says he know he if can make it in Bemidji, he can make it anywhere.

But Froyd isn’t the only one bringing innovative technology to the area. So what is it about Bemidji that makes it a tech hub?

Every Wednesday morning, business owners from a variety of fields meet at the LaunchPad.

John Repko is a new Bemidji transplant and brought his software company to the community. He says the city is a natural hub with a community that comes together to support one another.

Many Minnesotan companies are frequently recognized for their success. 92 private companies around the state were recognized on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s 5,000 fastest growing companies.