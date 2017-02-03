Vigil Held On Jeremy Jourdain’s 18th Birthday

Under a clear moon lit sky, friends and family of Jeremy Jourdain came to gather to mark a bittersweet event. Thursday, February 2, is Jeremy’s birthday. On any other year this would be celebration, but this year, it’s a somber mood for Jeremy’s 18th where friends and family came together to hope and pray for answers and to find Jeremy.

It’s been three months since Jeremy has gone missing, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep friends and family away. Together they gathered around a birthday cake holding candles, all making a birthday wish for Jeremy’s safe return home.

Even though it’s winter, the snow and ice has not halted the investigation. The police department is still investigating leads and looking into every possibility to figure out where Jeremy could be.

Since Jeremy went missing the night of October 31st the police department still receives tips and encourages anyone that may know something to come forward.

Even for a mom that is celebrating her son’s 18th birthday without her son, she asks for everyone to have hope and if they know anything about Jeremy or his whereabouts to come forward.

Jourdain is described as 6’4″ and 175 lbs. with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, you are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.