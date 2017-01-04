Vehicle Crash In Morrison County Sends One To Hospital

A vehicle lost control, went into the ditch and struck a pole sending a young woman to the hospital, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was driven by 17-year-old Lauren Thielman from Royalton, Minnesota, as she traveled south on Haven Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Jan. 3 at approximately 6:20 p.m. about the crash on Hilton Road, near 58th Street in Bellevue Township.

Thielman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Royalton First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.