DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Vehicle Crash In Morrison County Sends One To Hospital

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

A vehicle lost control, went into the ditch and struck a pole sending a young woman to the hospital, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was driven by 17-year-old Lauren Thielman from Royalton, Minnesota, as she traveled south on Haven Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Jan. 3 at approximately 6:20 p.m. about the crash on Hilton Road, near 58th Street in Bellevue Township.

Thielman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Royalton First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Update: Police Increase Award In Search Of Killer

Posted on Dec. 21 2016 by

Snow Footprints Lead Morrison County Deputies To Accused Burglary Suspect

Posted on Dec. 20 2016 by

Morrison County Initiative Recognized by Department of Human Services

Posted on Dec. 12 2016 by

Icy Roads Sends Three To Hospital

Posted on Dec. 7 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Minnesota Takes Top Spot On Winter List

Out of all the 50 states Minnesota is ranked number one for the worst winters in a list compiled by Thrillist. Factors like weather patterns,
Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Recently Added

Minnesota Takes Top Spot On Winter List

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

U.S. Bank Protesters Made It Through Security With Rope

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Brainerd Girls Basketball Wins Over Grand Rapids

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.