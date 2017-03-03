Upgrades & Changes Coming To MN State Parks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is upgrading a list of state parks where major improvements are coming to parks across Minnesota.

Some of the new changes will include new water trails are coming in Freeborn County, bison at Minneopa State Park, and two new campgrounds coming to Lake Vermillion. There will also be syrup making in Maplewood State Park and snowmobiling and ATV trails at Blue Ox Trail.

However these upgrades will come at a cost. The DNR says that it is seeking a park fee increase. Park fees have not increased in 10 years.

The DNR is encouraging those who support the measure to contact state lawmakers.

The DNR is asking lawmakers to pass the increase. For a State park vehicle permit it would increase $1 daily and $5 annually. Registration fee increases for ATVs would go up $5 per year, snowmobiles $10 per year and boats $1-$15/year, depending on size of the watercraft.

Cross-country ski passes would also increase $2 daily and $5 annually.