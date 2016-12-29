DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Update: Warrant Shows Woman Found At Kidnapping Scene Died Of Homicidal Violence

Logan Gay
Dec. 29 2016
Leave a Comment

Bemidji- According to a search warrant the woman found dead at the scene of a June mobile home fire died from homicidal violence before the blaze.

A 5-year old girl was also kidnapped from that home.

 

According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office, Melissa Sue Norby, 35 was found with her arms bound inside the burned mobile home underneath a mattress.

 

Jacob Kinn, 33, of Bemidji was arrested June 23 in connection with the kidnapping of the 5 year old. She was found that morning after the fire alive in a pop-up camper near Bigfork, Minnesota on property belonging to Kinn’s brother.

 

Kinn was charged in September with sexually assaulting the child.

 

The child had been staying with Norby, a friend of her mother’s. According to the search warrant from September Kinn and Norby had a sexual relationship. And She may have been involved in planning the kidnapping.

 

According to the September warrant, Kinn and Norby had exchanged text messages discussing possible ways they could kidnap the child.

 

Kinn is currently being held in Beltrami County Jail where has undergone a competency evaluation.

 

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Prosecution Rests In Accused Downwind Murder Accomplice Case

Posted on Oct. 25 2016 by

Additional Charges in Bemidji Child Kidnapping Case

Posted on Sep. 16 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Host Winter Family Formal

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department are inviting family to attend the Winter Family Formal on Friday, Feb 10, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the
Posted on Dec. 29 2016

Recently Added

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Host Winter Family Formal

Posted on Dec. 29 2016

Crow Wing Energized Offers Lifestyle Change Classes

Posted on Dec. 29 2016

Minnesota state parks and trails anniversary celebrate with candlelight walk at Fort Snelling State Park

Posted on Dec. 29 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.