Update: Warrant Shows Woman Found At Kidnapping Scene Died Of Homicidal Violence

Bemidji- According to a search warrant the woman found dead at the scene of a June mobile home fire died from homicidal violence before the blaze.

A 5-year old girl was also kidnapped from that home.

According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office, Melissa Sue Norby, 35 was found with her arms bound inside the burned mobile home underneath a mattress.

Jacob Kinn, 33, of Bemidji was arrested June 23 in connection with the kidnapping of the 5 year old. She was found that morning after the fire alive in a pop-up camper near Bigfork, Minnesota on property belonging to Kinn’s brother.

Kinn was charged in September with sexually assaulting the child.

The child had been staying with Norby, a friend of her mother’s. According to the search warrant from September Kinn and Norby had a sexual relationship. And She may have been involved in planning the kidnapping.

According to the September warrant, Kinn and Norby had exchanged text messages discussing possible ways they could kidnap the child.

Kinn is currently being held in Beltrami County Jail where has undergone a competency evaluation.