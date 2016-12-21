Update: Police Increase Award In Search Of Killer

Morrison County has increased the award to $30,000 for any information leading up to the person who shot and killed Terrence Brisk, according to Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

Other donors have come forward but choose to remain anonymous.

Police are still asking for help in locating Brisk’s Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rife. The rifle is described as an older model, with a wooden stock and forearm with no sling attached. Brisk was known to carry the rifle in the woods while hunting.

If you have any information about this case please call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous may do so.