Update: Missing 89- Year- Old Verndale Man

Josh Peterson
Feb. 24 2017
The Wadena County Sheriff’s office is looking for help in locating an 89-year old Verndale man.

Richard Giles left his home in Verndale sometime after Tuesday afternoon, early evening on February 21. He was seen Thursday morning around 9:30 when he left the Super 8 Motel in Grand Rapids. Richard purchased gas this morning (Friday) around 8:30 at Captain Dan’s Crow’s Nest Cenex in Mora, MN.

He is described as 5 feet 9inches tall, 165 pounds with hazel eyes and gray balding hair and a gray mustache and beard.

Giles is driving a 2012 burgundy GMC Terrain with MN license plate 276-GYZ. Because of his age and weather authorities are concerned for his welfare.

He may be lost so Wadena county sheriff’s office is asking the public to keep an eye out on roadsides, in ditches and other areas for his vehicle or him.

If you encounter him do not give him directions and send him on his way. Please contact law enforcement.

