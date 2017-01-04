DONATE

U.S. Bank Protesters Made It Through Security With Rope

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 4 2017
Protesters that climbed to the rafters of the U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday made it through security with nylon rope, carabiners and a lightweight banner under winter clothing, according to the Associated Press.

They also had tickets for the game.

Karl Zimmerman, 32, and Sen Holiday, 26, want U.S. Bank to divest from the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Both climbers haven’t been formally charged.

0

Minnesota Takes Top Spot On Winter List

Out of all the 50 states Minnesota is ranked number one for the worst winters in a list compiled by Thrillist. Factors like weather patterns,
Posted on Jan. 4 2017

