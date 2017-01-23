Two-Vehicle Crash on County Road 3

Crosslake, MN -Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports that a two vehicle crash with injuries took place on County Road 3 and Morningside Drive on January 20, 2017 around 6:22am.

The driver of one vehicle, Gretchen Mishler age 53 Pillager MN and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, Sidney Tousley age 77 and Elvera Tousley age 76 from Crosslake, MN were all transported to Essentia St. Joseph’s Hospital by ambulance for unknown injuries. The roads were extremely icy at the time of the crash.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mission Fire Department and North Ambulance. Area law enforcement was kept busy with numerous vehicle related calls during the morning hours of January 20, 2017 due to the slippery road conditions.