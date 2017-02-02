Two People From Warroad Charged In Red Lake Meth Bust

Two people from Warroad have been charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to the criminal complaint, 27- year- old, Phillip Clarence Michael Athman, and 21- year- old, Heather Lynn Kjensrud, were arrested Monday after Red Lake police received a call that people in a silver PT Cruiser were selling narcotics outside of a grocery store.

The complaint says that when Red Lake officers found the car they asked Kjensrud to step out of the vehicle and when she did, they saw a clear baggie with other baggies inside of it on the car floor.

An officer did a search of the vehicle and found one large bag and one small bag, both containing meth weighing a total of 39.7 grams.

Both Athman and Kjensrud were turned over to Beltrami County deputies because there were not members of the Red Lake Band.

The complaint states that Athman admitted to purchasing the meth earlier that day and that he and Kjensrud had planned to return to Warrod and sell it.

Athman is scheduled to appear in Beltrami County Court on Monday, February 6. Kjensrud has her court date on Monday, February 27.