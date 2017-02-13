Two Injured In ATV Crash In Crow Wing County

Two people are injured after their ATV overturned on South Long Lang in Crow Wing County on Saturday afternoon, according to a Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office report.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to the lake after the incident occurred at approximately 1:37 p.m. on Saturday.

Trista Marsolek, 20, of St. Paul, was operating the ATV when the crash occurred, while Maxwell Johnson, 24, of Wayzata, was the passenger. Both were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by North Ambulance.