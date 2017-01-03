Two Bemidji Residents Injured In Morrison County Rollover

A Bemidji couple were injured in a rollover crash near Little Falls. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Danielle Sonnenberg, 25, and Larry Sonnenberg, 28, were injured when their Chevrolet lost control late Monday afternoon.

Danielle was driving the vehicle northbound on Highway 10 outside Cushing, Minnesota around 5 P-M. The driver lost control, causing the car to roll and hit the median. A reason was not listed for the why she lost control but the report noted the road conditions were icy.

Both Sonnenberg’s were brought to St. Gabriel’s in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing a seat belt.

The car was totaled during the incident.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.