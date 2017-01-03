DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Two Bemidji Residents Injured In Morrison County Rollover

Mal Meyer
Jan. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

A Bemidji couple were injured in a rollover crash near Little Falls. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Danielle Sonnenberg, 25, and Larry Sonnenberg, 28, were injured when their Chevrolet lost control late Monday afternoon.

Danielle was driving the vehicle northbound on Highway 10 outside Cushing, Minnesota around 5 P-M. The driver lost control, causing the car to roll and hit the median. A reason was not listed for the why she lost control but the report noted the road conditions were icy.

Both Sonnenberg’s were brought to St. Gabriel’s in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing a seat belt.

The car was totaled during the incident.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Blackduck Man Dies From Early December Crash

Posted on Dec. 22 2016 by

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

Posted on Dec. 22 2016 by

Snowplow Crash East of Motley

Posted on Dec. 19 2016 by

Brainerd Woman In Fatal Accident With Semitrailer

Posted on Dec. 19 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

No Travel Advisory Lifted By MnDOT

A no unnecessary travel advisory for five Minnesota counties due to winter weather has been cancelled. The Minnesota Department of Transportation
Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Recently Added

No Travel Advisory Lifted By MnDOT

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Sex Offender Program Declared Constitutional After Court Reversal

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Your New Home for Local News, Weather & Sports

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.