Two Arrested For Burglary In Morrison County

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that charges are pending against 29 year-old, James Maldonardo from St Cloud, MN and 28 year-old, Amanda Rockenbach from Sauk Rapids, MN for their involvement in a residential burglary on 450th Street, south of Bowlus, in Morrison County.

Late Friday morning, a homeowner called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and reported that he just interrupted his step-son and a female burglarizing his residence. The homeowner stated the two suspects fled from the residence with scrap metal and copper that they stole from the out buildings on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived and were able to view surveillance video of the burglary, showing the suspects stealing items from the property. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office alerted area scrap metal dealers about the theft. A short time later, Northern Metal Recycling in St Cloud, MN called the St. Cloud Police Department stating the suspects were at their business trying to sell the items. The Police Department responded and detained the two suspects until Morrison County deputies arrived and placed them under arrest for the burglary.

Both James Maldonardo and Amanda Rochenbach were transported to the Morrison County Jail where they are being held pending formal charges for burglary.