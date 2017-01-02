Trees Along Highway 71and Highway 27 to be Cleared This Month

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on Highway 71 and Highway 27 in Long Prairie may encounter periodic lane closures and flaggers, as a tree clearing project begins after Jan. 2, 2017.

The work will take place on weekdays, on good weather days, through January.

Disruption to traffic is expected to be minimal as the work will take place off the highway; however, there will be occasions when equipment parked along the highway may require a lane closure and flagging operations.

Crews will clear approximately 20 trees in Long Prairie along:

Highway 27/First Avenue N from Highway 71 to Ninth Street NE

Highway 71/Lake Street from Highway 27 to Sixth Avenue S

The tree clearing is in preparation for the Highway 71/Highway 27 resurfacing project expected to begin mid-summer 2017 in Long Prairie, in Todd County. When completed, the project will provide a new road surface, an upgraded traffic signal system at the intersection of Highway 71 and Todd County Road 38/Second Avenue S, and improved pedestrian accessibility throughout.

