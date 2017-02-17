Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Three pounds of marijuana was seized Thursday night after a traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Brainerd man.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said that shortly before 11:00 p.m. a Morrison County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green Ford Escape north of Little Falls, near the Highway 10/Highway 371 split.

The deputy observed a traffic violation, made the traffic stop and identified the occupants of the vehicle as 18- year- old Roger Patrick Hegarty, from Baxter. The passenger was a 17-year-old female from Brainerd.

The deputy could smell an odor of marijuana while speaking to the occupants and conducted a search of the vehicle. During the course of the search, approximately 3 pounds of suspected marijuana was located and seized.

During the investigation, Roger Hegarty admitted to purchasing the suspected marijuana for $6,000.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen states that this is a case where the deputy utilized his drug interdiction training and took thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotic drugs off the streets of Morrison County.

Roger Hegarty is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.