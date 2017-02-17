DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Josh Peterson
Feb. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Roger Patrick Hegarty

Three pounds of marijuana was seized Thursday night after a traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Brainerd man.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said that shortly before 11:00 p.m. a Morrison County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green Ford Escape north of Little Falls, near the Highway 10/Highway 371 split.

The deputy observed a traffic violation, made the traffic stop and identified the occupants of the vehicle as 18- year- old Roger Patrick Hegarty, from Baxter. The passenger was a 17-year-old female from Brainerd.

The deputy could smell an odor of marijuana while speaking to the occupants and conducted a search of the vehicle. During the course of the search, approximately 3 pounds of suspected marijuana was located and seized.

During the investigation, Roger Hegarty admitted to purchasing the suspected marijuana for $6,000.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen states that this is a case where the deputy utilized his drug interdiction training and took thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotic drugs off the streets of Morrison County.

Roger Hegarty is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

 

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Woman Wins Big In Minnesota Lottery

Posted on Feb. 15 2017 by

Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash

Posted on Feb. 14 2017 by

Teenager Injured in Brainerd Crash

Posted on Feb. 13 2017 by

Law Enforcement Seeks Additional Help In Death Of Terry Brisk

Posted on Feb. 9 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

New Auditor Of The Year Named

Crow Wing County administrative services director Deborah Erickson has just been named at the Minnesota Association of County Officers Auditor of
Posted on Feb. 17 2017

Recently Added

New Auditor Of The Year Named

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

Flu Season Hitting Its Peak

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.