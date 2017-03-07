Tornado Confirmed In Sherborne County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage from a Monday night Strom in the Zimmerman area was caused by a tornado and it’s the earliest tornado on record in Minnesota.

Survey crews are out surveying the damaged areas and don’t yet know the strength of the tornado. Damages range from downed trees and power lines. Many properties suffered extensive damage.

A second tornado may have also hit near Clarks Grove.

Sherburne County was among the areas hardest hit by Monday night’s storm, leaving multiple homes and cars damaged.

As of Tuesday morning there were still dozens of outages across Sherburne County.

Hail was also seen in parts of the state, some of it measuring upward of 1.5 inches in diameter.