DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Tip Helps Track Down Man Charged With Sexual Assault

Logan Gay
Jan. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Police in central Minnesota recently turned to the public for help in tracking down a former nursing home employee charged with sexually assaulting an elderly resident.

A tip helped police arrest David DeLong, of Pine River, who had failed to show up for a court appearance in October. Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang told the Star Tribune Wednesday that it’s “ridiculous” that a judge in Crow Wing County District Court has released DeLong on his own recognizance after the man has been hiding from authorities.

DeLong has denied assaulting the woman at the Heritage House in Pequot Lakes last May. DeLong was arrested after police asked the public for help in locating the fugitive a couple weeks ago. Authorities were fearful he would commit a similar crime.

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Faces Felony Domestic Assault By Strangulation

Posted on Dec. 13 2016 by

Brainerd Man Faces Two Felony Charges

Posted on Nov. 11 2016 by

Pequot Lakes Woman Charged For Arson

Posted on Oct. 20 2016 by

A Brainerd Man Faces Four Felonies for Yelling Racial Slurs and Threatening To Kill Police Officers Families

Posted on Sep. 1 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

CLC Hosts Luncheon To Plan Bridges Career Exploration Day

For several high school students, the next step after graduation is to attend college. While choosing a major or field of study might be hard for
Posted on Jan. 5 2017

Recently Added

CLC Hosts Luncheon To Plan Bridges Career Exploration Day

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

Golden Apple: Reading Buddies Unite With Books

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

Dr. Jesse Grant named interim dean of students at Bemidji State University

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.