Thunderhawks Head Back To State Eyeing First Title In Nearly Four Decades
After a 20-7-1 season and a thrilling, 3-2 double-overtime victory in the section championship, the Grand Rapids boys hockey team is heading back to state. But a three game losing streak right before section tournament time had many worried the Thunderhawks wouldn’t make it.
But with their backs against the wall, the team righted their ship just in the nick of time. And now with 12 players returning from last year’s third place team, the Thunderhawks are looking to take care of some unfinished business, and capture their first state title since 1980.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More