Thunderhawks Head Back To State Eyeing First Title In Nearly Four Decades

After a 20-7-1 season and a thrilling, 3-2 double-overtime victory in the section championship, the Grand Rapids boys hockey team is heading back to state. But a three game losing streak right before section tournament time had many worried the Thunderhawks wouldn’t make it.

But with their backs against the wall, the team righted their ship just in the nick of time. And now with 12 players returning from last year’s third place team, the Thunderhawks are looking to take care of some unfinished business, and capture their first state title since 1980.