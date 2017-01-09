Three-Term State Auditor to Run for Governor

St. Paul, MN – Three-term Minnesota Auditor Rebecca Otto announced she will be running for governor to replace DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

The 2018 race for governor will be the first without an incumbent since 2010, due to Dayton leaving office after his current term.

Other candidates will include St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, State Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul, and other possibilities are Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, Attorney General Lori Swanson, and U.S. Rep Tim Walz.

Only one Republican, activist Christopher William Chamberlin, has said he’s running. Those who have not ruled out the idea of running, however, include House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Erik Paulson, and outgoing Republican Party Chair Keith Downey.