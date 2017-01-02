DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Third Suspect Arrested After U.S. Bank Stadium Protest

Taylor Archer
Jan. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

According to the Associated Press, police have arrested a third suspect after opponents to the Dakota Access pipeline hung a banner from the roof of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears.

The 27-year-old woman is accused of obstructing legal process. Police haven’t released details of her role in the incident Sunday afternoon.

Two other people accused of sneaking onto a truss in the roof and rappelling down to unfurl the banner have been arrested for trespass. Formal charges are pending.

The game wasn’t interrupted, but eight rows of fans seated below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

The Dakota Access pipeline would carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Opponents fear it could harm the environment and American Indian artifacts. The pipeline developer disputes that.

 

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Hundreds March To Support Standing Rock Protests

Posted on Nov. 1 2016 by

The Minnesota Vikings Win Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo

Posted on Jun. 24 2016 by

Construction on U.S. Bank Stadium Nearly Complete

Posted on Jun. 17 2016 by

Vikings- Wells Fargo Dispute

Posted on Jun. 3 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

faith paige said

Dr.Ogumen God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

0

ATV Crash on Icy Conditions

Itasca, MN – A Blaine man driving his Honda ATV westbound across Highway 38 was struck by another vehicle last Thursday and suffers from
Posted on Jan. 2 2017

Recently Added

ATV Crash on Icy Conditions

Posted on Jan. 2 2017

$10,000 in Damages at Garrison Concourse

Posted on Jan. 2 2017

Brainerd Public Library to Host Gardening Class

Posted on Jan. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.