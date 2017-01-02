Third Suspect Arrested After U.S. Bank Stadium Protest

According to the Associated Press, police have arrested a third suspect after opponents to the Dakota Access pipeline hung a banner from the roof of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears.

The 27-year-old woman is accused of obstructing legal process. Police haven’t released details of her role in the incident Sunday afternoon.

Two other people accused of sneaking onto a truss in the roof and rappelling down to unfurl the banner have been arrested for trespass. Formal charges are pending.

The game wasn’t interrupted, but eight rows of fans seated below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

The Dakota Access pipeline would carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Opponents fear it could harm the environment and American Indian artifacts. The pipeline developer disputes that.