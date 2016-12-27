DONATE

Third Case Of Chronic Wasting Disease In Minnesota Confirmed

Mal Meyer
Dec. 27 2016
A third case of chronic wasting disease has been discovered in southeaster Minnesota. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the deer infected with the disease was harvested in mid-November.

The hunter killed the deer about 5 miles north of where the two previously reportedly infected deer were found outside of Lanesboro. A taxidermist provided a sample for testing to the DNR.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal brain disease to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health, according to the DNR. Prior to the recent discovery bout 4 miles west of Lanesboro, the only other wild deer with the disease found in Minnesota was harvested near Pine Island in 2010.

The DNR said in a press release that the discovery will not change the boundaries of the current disease management zone, which is designated deer permit area 603. A special hunt begins December 31, 2016,  and ends on January 15, 2017.

Resident and nonresident hunters and landowners can use any unfilled Minnesota deer license during the special hunt. Permits for those who don’t have unfilled licenses are available from any DNR license agent for $2.50.

“We strongly encourage landowners to participate in the special hunt that begins Dec. 31,” said Dr. Lou Cornicelli, the DNR’s wildlife research manager, in a statement. “When the landowner shooting program begins Jan. 16, they’ll be allowed to take additional deer.”

This latest case will affect the disease control zone for farmed deer and elk. “The Minnesota Board of Animal Health regulates farmed deer and elk in the state and has created a 10-mile disease control zone around this latest positive case,” said Dr. Paul Anderson of the Board of Animal Health, in the press release. “There is one additional deer farm within the new zone and movement restrictions have been placed on the herd. These restrictions can be removed if double fencing is constructed on the farm.”

For more information, including a map of the disease management zone, landowner information, special deer hunt information, deer feeding ban, common questions and answers and hunter information, visit the DNR’s CWD webpage at www.mndnr.gov/cwd.

