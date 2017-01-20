DONATE

Theft of Minnesota State Lottery Tickets in Bemidji

Taylor Archer
Jan. 20 2017
Bemidji, MN – The Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the theft of Minnesota State Lottery “scratch-off” tickets from area businesses. In many instances, a male suspect enters the store and requests lottery tickets, usually higher cost tickets, and distracts the employee in some manner. When the employee is distracted, the male takes the tickets and other items, leaving the store without paying for any items. Investigators are working diligently to identify the suspect, however, this person has sometimes successfully cashed stolen “winning” tickets at area stores.

Retailers should be aware that the suspect has attempted to cash “winning” tickets locally. In addition, they should pay attention to all lottery ticket sales. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218)333-9111.

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
