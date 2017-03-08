The Son Of Former Vice President Candidate Arrested
According to the Associated Press, the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in her 2016 presidential bid, was one of six people arrested during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the Minnesota State Capitol.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Linwood Kaine, from Minneapolis, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree riot after clashes in St. Paul.
St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said Wednesday that Kaine and four other people were suspected of lighting a smoke bomb inside the Capitol. He says the 24-year-old ran from the scene and was arrested about a block away after he resisted arrest, was sprayed with a chemical irritant and was taken to the ground.
