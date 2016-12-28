DONATE

The Aftermath Of The Christmas Snow Storm

Josh Peterson
Dec. 27 2016
After a busy weekend mixed with rain, sleet, and snow road crews have been out non-stop since Saturday.

While many of us were gathered with family and friends and gathered around the Christmas tree, MnDOT’s snow fighters were out in full force. Since Saturday it has been all hands on deck, pretreating before the storm, maintaining the roads during, and now clearing the roads after the storm.

For the Beltrami County Emergency Management Office, no major incidents occurred over the holiday weekend.

For MnDOT, it being a holiday weekend actually made it easier for the snow plows to treat the roadways and remove the snow.

Even though the storm has past there is still plenty of work that needs to be done, currently in both the Bemidji and Brainerd areas, most of the roadways are classified as partially covered with snow.

If you are planning on traveling anywhere this week MnDOT recommends checking their website for current road conditions. Click here for a current map of the road conditions: http://hb.511mn.org/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=allReports%2CroadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CvoxReports%2CweatherWarnings%2Cflooding%2CotherStates

Tell us what you think.

