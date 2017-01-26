DONATE

Textron To Buy Arctic Cat

Josh Peterson
Jan. 26 2017
The defense contractor Textron is buying the snowmobile maker Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million.

Textron said it will pay $18.50 per Arctic Cat share, a 41 percent premium to its Tuesday closing price. The transaction also includes debt, though no exact figure was provided.

Arctic Cat Inc. will be folded into Textron’s specialized vehicles business, but the brand, as well as its manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities, will be maintained. The Minneapolis company employs around 1,600 people.

Arctic Cat CEO Christopher Metz said the tie up will benefit customers, dealers and employees.

Arctic Cat’s board has unanimously approved the deal, and shares spiked 40 percent before the opening bell.

Textron Inc. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Governor Dayton Budget Proposal Increases Spending

Governor Mark Dayton’s two-year budget proposal increases spending by $1.2 billion and includes a long list of fee increases that will hit
Posted on Jan. 26 2017

