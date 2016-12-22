Teacher Jailed For Alleged Criminal Sexual Conduct

A teacher from New York Mills High School has been taken into custody for alleged third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Forum News Service reports that ag teacher Kris Koll is in the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls on the felony charge.

Details are limited due to data privacy laws and an ongoing investigation.

New York Mills Superintendent Blaine Novak said that a complaint has been filed and Koll is on administrative leave.

The county attorney’s office says Koll is expected to go in front of a judge Friday. It’s unknown whether charges will come down Thursday or Friday.