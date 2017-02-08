TCF Financial Chairman Dies

The man responsible for reviving Minnesota’s third-largest banking company, TCF Financial Corp., died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

For nearly 30 years Bill Cooper was the executive chairman and former chief executive officer.

“The entire TCF family is deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Cooper and we will miss his passion for our company, its people and his strong leadership of our board of directors,” said Craig R. Dahl, TCF’s vice chairman and chief executive officer.

In 1985, Cooper was appointed chief executive officer of Twin Cities Federal, which later became TCF. He transformed the failing savings and loan into a national bank and took the company public in 1986, according to TCF’s website.

Cooper briefly retired as chairman and chief executive officer in 2006 before returning in 2008 to lead the company until his retirement as chief executive officer in 2015.