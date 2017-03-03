Sunday Liquor Sales Bill On Its Way To The Governor

After decades of banning Sunday liquor sales, lawmakers have now sent a bill to allow Sunday sales to the Governor.

On Thursday the Minnesota House voted to send the bill directly to Governor Mark Dayton, who has said he would sign the bill.

Sunday liquor sales became a priority for some Republicans this year and moved quickly to pass the bill.

The bill on its way to the Governor’s desk and it allows liquor stores to be open for business on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning July 2.

After years of debating the issue, for the 2017 legislative session, there was little debate.

Governor Mark Dayton has said he will sign the Sunday liquor bill when it reaches his desk.

Minnesota is one of the last states in the country to allow Sunday liquor sales.