Sunday Liquor Sales Bill On Its Way To The Governor
After decades of banning Sunday liquor sales, lawmakers have now sent a bill to allow Sunday sales to the Governor.
On Thursday the Minnesota House voted to send the bill directly to Governor Mark Dayton, who has said he would sign the bill.
Sunday liquor sales became a priority for some Republicans this year and moved quickly to pass the bill.
The bill on its way to the Governor’s desk and it allows liquor stores to be open for business on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning July 2.
After years of debating the issue, for the 2017 legislative session, there was little debate.
Governor Mark Dayton has said he will sign the Sunday liquor bill when it reaches his desk.
Minnesota is one of the last states in the country to allow Sunday liquor sales.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More