Sunday Liquor Ban Still A Debate

Minnesota is one of 12 states with a Sunday liquor ban, according to the Associated Press. For several years this has been a topic at the Capitol to remove the ban but efforts have failed.

Nearly 40 lawmakers who left the Legislature voted to uphold the ban and many newcomers said they’d like to see it go in 2017.

Freshman Rep. Cal Bahr says private businesses should be able to set their own hours. A bill was set for an initial vote in a House committee Tuesday.