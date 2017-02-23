DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Students Get MAD Training At BSU

Mal Meyer
Feb. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

High school students from around the area got ‘MAD’ at Bemidji State University today. The first ever Media, Art and Design Day gave hands on experience for over 100 talented students.

Bemidji State reached out to area educators, within about 100 miles of the campus, asking for their best and brightest students who might want to go this field.

The high schoolers attended three of the 13 available sessions, such as judging some of the potential movies for the Headwaters Film Festival.

Taught by faculty members of the School of Integrated Media and the School of Technology, Art and Design, workshops like ‘Create a Magazine Cover’ provided a crash course introduction.

Madi Pfleger says she was looking for a new experience and found it in this class.

The workshops are incredibly helpful for many students who are considering what’s next after high school.

Sydney Rentz has never used this kind of editing software before. While she has a while before choosing a post grad pursuit, now is the perfect time to get her hooked.

Josie Hahn says she’s considering going to the University of Minnesota Duluth for psychology and pre-med with a minor in visual arts.

BSU staff hope that this will help convince some that this field has job growth and opportunities.

Other workshops featured during the day included a virtual reality experience, logo-casting and video game design.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Sioux Chef Dishes Out And Delivers

Posted on Feb. 17 2017 by

BSU Memorial Hall Design Recognized For Sustainability

Posted on Feb. 1 2017 by

BSU, NTC President Releases Statement On Immigration Ban

Posted on Jan. 31 2017 by

Gratitude Tour Coming To Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 27 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Central Lakes College Hosts Welding Competition

Today marked the American Welding Society’s annual Behind the Mask Welding Competition hosted this year by Central Lakes College in Brainerd. The
Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Recently Added

Central Lakes College Hosts Welding Competition

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Roseau Preparing For First State Tournament In Three Years

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Better-Than-Ever Almond Butter

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.