Stony Point Land Now Preserved
After a successful seven-year campaign to preserve the land, The Trust of Public Land announced that the United States Forest Service has acquired 40 acres of land at Stony Point.
The acquisition officially makes that area of land a part of the Chippewa National Forest, preserving the land for good.
The area includes the half-mile of shoreline along Leech Lake and is a popular spot for many outdoor enthusiasts.
Campaigns to save the land began after the owners of the property were going to develop the land with luxury homes, effectively destroying many parts of the ecosystem.
