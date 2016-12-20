State Rep.-Elect Matt Bliss Accepts Four House Positions

State Representative-elect Matt Bliss has accepted positions on four House panels for the upcoming term. According to a press release from the MN House Republicans Caucus, the Republican representative from Bemidji will serve most notably as the Vice Chairman of the Veterans Affairs Division.

“That Veterans Affairs committee assignment was one I really was hoping to get and then, to be named vice chairman, it is all the more exciting,” said Bliss, a Navy veteran, in a statement. “Scotty Allison from Beltrami County Veterans Services, Beltrami County Commissioner Joe Vene and other members of the task force are doing a great job to help bring a new veterans facility to Bemidji, and I look forward to doing my part at the Capitol to make this important project become reality.”

Bliss also will serve Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Finance; Government Operations and Elections; and Mining, Forestry and Tourism.

“The committees related to the environment and mining are incredibly important to our region,” Bliss said in a statement. “Serving on those two committees will allow me be at the forefront of decisions that could bring huge benefits to northern Minnesota at a time we really could use a lift. We are at something of a crossroads and choices we make now will have a long-lasting impacts.”

Bliss will officially be sworn into office when the Legislature convenes Jan. 3 in St. Paul.