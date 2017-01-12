DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Staples-Motley Girls Basketball Looking To Continue Strong Start

Taylor Archer
Jan. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

Last year the Cardinals finished with a record of 14-12 and ended their season in the second round of sectionals. This year they’re 9-2 and are looking to extend their season a little further this time around.

The team believes they’re especially unique this year due to their ability to play unselfishly. And while that’s certainly the case, Junior Claire Wolhowe is currently averaging 18 points a game with eight rebounds.

With eight seniors on the team, the Cardinals hope they can make this a special season for them.

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

0

Pillager High School Student Dies In Tragic Car Crash

That was the Pillager high school principal explaining how they plan to heal after one of their students died in a tragic car crash Tuesday
Posted on Jan. 11 2017

Recently Added

Pillager High School Student Dies In Tragic Car Crash

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

Property Owners Share Thoughts On Grant Valley Township Annexation

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Antioxidant Powered Baked Steel Cut Oats

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.