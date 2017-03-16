DONATE

Standoff In Cass Lake

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 16 2017
Police are looking for two people involved in a standoff in Cass Lake, according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

Thursday morning a woman called law enforcement saying she was being held in a house at gunpoint, but she was able to escape and call police.

The Bemidji Pioneer reports that once officers arrived to the home there were several people inside the house. The SWAT team negotiated with 10 people inside, but were unsuccessful at that time, according to Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp.

SWAT used tear gas and the eight people that exited the house were then arrested. Hodapp says the two people who held the woman at gunpoint are juveniles and are still at large.

